BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 1-and 2-year-old and an adult woman were shot Friday night in Baltimore, according to police.
Police were called to the 1900 block of Ramsay Street around 8:21 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
A 2-year-old was shot in the torso, a 1-year-old was shot in the leg and an adult woman was shot in the neck, according to police.
Medics were summoned to the scene and transported the victims to an area hospital.
Citywide Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.
