BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — Losing something valuable can be devastating.
A Bethesda family said it is looking for a family heirloom.
The family is looking for a sword that belonged to their great grandfather. It’s been in their family for more than 100 years.
The family said that their great grandfather used the sword to cut his wedding cake, and it has been used at every wedding of his family since.
A family member in Texas mailed the sword to them, but UPS said that the package was lost.
UPS offered the family $200 for the lost package, but they’re not giving up on the search.