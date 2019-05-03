  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMWJZ News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Local TV, Missing Package, Talkers, UPS

BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — Losing something valuable can be devastating.

A Bethesda family said it is looking for a family heirloom.

The family is looking for a sword that belonged to their great grandfather. It’s been in their family for more than 100 years.

The family said that their great grandfather used the sword to cut his wedding cake, and it has been used at every wedding of his family since.

A family member in Texas mailed the sword to them, but UPS said that the package was lost.

UPS offered the family $200 for the lost package, but they’re not giving up on the search.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s