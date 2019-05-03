SUITLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Homicide Unit detectives arrested and charged two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting in Suitland in February.
The suspects are 18-year-old Rahsan Walker of the 2000 block of Brooks Drive and 18-year-old Marvin Brown of the 3000 block of Swann Road.
They’re charged with the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Terrell Caldwell of Parkway Terrace Drive.
On February 9 at around 10:40 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 3400 block of Parkway Terrace Drive for the report of a shooting.
The victim was located inside an apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects shot the victim during an attempted robbery. The suspects are charged with first degree murder and related charges.
They are both in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation are asked to call detectives 301-772-4925.