BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting in west Baltimore that left one victim dead.

Police said that they received a Shot Spotter alert and were dispatched to the 1400 block of Mosher Street around 3:50 p.m. to investigate reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. A medic was summoned and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the location and assumed control of the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

