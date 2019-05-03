Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been two years since Akia Eggleston went missing in Baltimore. Eggleston was eight months pregnant at the time of her disappearance.
The FBI is now looking for new information that would help them find Eggleston.
They have offered a $25,000 reward for information in her case.
If you know anything, call the FBI’s Baltimore office at 410-265-8080 or Baltimore Police at 410-396-2499. No tip is too small.
