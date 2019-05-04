PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police Officers and Investigators arrested two men who had open warrants out for their arrests after conducting a sting operation to prevent attempts to illegally dump commercial trash in a County neighborhood.
At 4 a.m. on Saturday morning, officials operated a sting operation on Cryden Way near Marlboro Pike.
The operation was led by Chief Hank Stawinski and was the result of a collaboration between PGPD and the Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation.
The two men who officers prevented from illegally dumping commercial trash had open warrants for traffic violations and were arrested at the scene.
Stawinski released a statement that said:
“Our business owners were tired of walking out of their businesses and seeing piles of trash that belonged in a dump and not across from their places of work. We took that tip and showed up under the cover of night and caught two construction trucks on the verge of dumping more trash, but we stopped it. We want our community to know that we take your tips seriously. We embrace County Executive Angela Alsobrooks’ mandate to keep our neighborhoods free of trash. We are all proud of where we work and live and we are putting illegal dumpers on notice. If you illegally dump commercial trash in our neighborhoods, you will face arrest.”