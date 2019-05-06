Brandon Scott was named the new Baltimore City County president Monday night.

This comes days after Jack Young took over as Baltimore city’s mayor following Catherine Pugh’s resignation.

Scott received unanimous approval from his peers.

Pugh resigned after taking a month of leave due to her health. She was diagnosed with pneumonia.

It also came after she was under fire for $800,000 worth of book deals she made off her “Healthy Holly” children book series.

Scott issued a statement:

“Good Evening. Colleagues, I’m deeply honored and humbled by the confidence you have placed in me to lead this body. Before I go any further, I would like for my colleagues and all of Baltimore to join me in thanking Council Vice President Middleton for exemplifying grace and diligence as she carried out the duties of Council President this last month. I have appreciated having a great relationship with you since my days as a neighborhood liaison and look forward continuing to do so in your role as Council Vice President.

Together, we have a lot of work to do to get Baltimore moving in the right direction by working to break the choke-hold that the disease of gun violence has on our neighborhoods, improving our schools, and bringing accountability and leadership back to City Hall.

“To the people of Baltimore, I never expected to be here but you have helped prepare this kid from Park Heights to be ready for the responsibility of this position. I do not take the honor of holding this important office lightly and you can rest assured that I will carry out my duties with the utmost integrity and respect for all.

“We’ve had some dark days, however, the passion and hope of all of us working together, will continue to lift us into the light. We will never quit even in the face of tremendous pressure and seemingly insurmountable odds. I hope that you will continue to keep me and the city in prayer as we work towards better days.”