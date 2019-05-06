



If you love movies, this is your time of the year- the Maryland Film Festival begins its five day run Wednesday in Baltimore.

“We have about 40 feature films and 100 short films from all over the world, we have directors here from all over the country, we’ll have question and answer sessions after many of the films and panel discussions,” said Scott Braid, director of programming for the Maryland Film Festival.

Its the festival’s 21st year, movies will be shown on six screens, three screens at the Parkway Theater and three at the Maryland Institute College of Art.

The Parkway is at North and Charles Street, recently restored and reopened in 2017.

“It’s an incredible movie palace. It was built for movies in 1915. We were really proud to bring it back to its original purpose, it’s a movie experience unlike any other in Baltimore for sure,” Braid said.

Filmmaker Marnie Ellen Hertzler’s movie, “Hi I Need To Be Loved” will be shown as part of the opening night shorts, actors from Craigslist read her spam emails from a teleprompter.

“I’ve always been interested in how people connect with each other over the internet, I don’t know if you’ve ever actually read your spam emails, but some of them are really interesting, they’re almost like little poems,” Hertzler said.

The festival begins Wednesday and continues through Sunday.

“We’re programming a really broad cross-section of films, so we have something that appeals to everyone,” Braid said.

For ticket information, go to www.mdfilmfest.com