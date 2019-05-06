  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:duchess of sussex, duke of sussex, meghan and harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby


(CBS News) — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have welcomed their first child, a boy, the royal family confirmed on Monday. The new baby is Queen Elizabeth’s eighth great-grandchild and the seventh in line to the British throne.

Read more on CBS News

