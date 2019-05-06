Filed Under:Beach House, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Ocean City, Ocean City Beach, Rentals

OCEAN CITY, MD. (WJZ) — If you’re in the market for a beach house, you may want to consider Ocean City.

The seaside town was just ranked seventh best place to buy a beach house.

Vacation rental company, “Vacasa” looked at items including rental home income and operating costs.

It found Ocean Shores, Washington was the best place to buy a beach house.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Panama City Beach, Florida rounded out the top three.

Vacasa said being by the ocean or the bay is the key for driving bookings.

A pool or boardwalk access can also help increase your stays.

