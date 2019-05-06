Comments
SWANTON, MD. (WJZ) — A mobile house trailer fire killed one person in Swanton on Monday, fire marshal deputies said.
Neighbors called 911 after hearing an explosion and seeing flames early Monday morning.
The Garrett County Sheriff’s Department was the first on scene, shortly followed by the Deer Park Volunteer Fire Department, who discovered the victim’s body inside the home.
Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division is assisting with the death investigation. The victim was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the identity and cause of death.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal – Western Region Office at (301) 766 – 3888.