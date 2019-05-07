BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Hall government servers have been infected by a ransomware virus that government officials said is spreading throughout their network.

Mayor Jack Young released a statement confirming the issue.

“Baltimore City core essential services (police, fire, EMS and 311) are still operational but it has been determined that the city’s network has been infected with a ransomware virus. City employees are working diligently to determine the source and extent of the infection. At this time, we have seen no evidence that any personal data has left the system. Out of an abundance of precaution, the city has shut down the majority of its servers. We will provide updates as information becomes available,”