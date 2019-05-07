Comments
DAMASCUS, MD. (WJZ) — Damascus High School’s principal is no longer working at the high school, she said in a letter Tuesday.
“Effective immediately, I am transitioning out of my role as principal to another position in MCPS,” said Casey Crouse.
Crouse said that in order for the high school to move forward, it will require new school leadership.
Kevin Yates, a current principal intern at Julius West Middle School, will serve as acting principal, beginning May 13.
This comes after a recent announcement that the junior varsity football coach was put on leave last month.
Coach Put On Leave During Probe Of Locker-Room Attack
Four teens are charged as juveniles with rape and attempted rape in the attacks on four others. The suspects and victims have said it was part of a locker-room hazing ritual.
This story is developing