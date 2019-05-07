Comments
ELKTON, MD. (WJZ) — Aldi will reopen their Elkton location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony next Friday morning, May 17.
The Elkton store is part of the $1.9 billion ALDI investment to remodel and expand more than 1,300 stores nationwide by the end of 2020.
Locally, ALDI is investing $18 million to update 13 stores in Baltimore and the surrounding area by the end of 2020 as well.
After the Elkton’s reopening ceremony, it will have a Golden Ticket giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers. Shoppers can also enter sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.