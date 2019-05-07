Comments
WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police have closed Route 32 northbound at Interstate 70 after a fatal crash.
Police are currently investigating the collision.
No word on the number of injured.
Please avoid the area.
WEST FRIENDSHIP: Route 32NB is CLOSED at I-70 as police investigate fatal collision. Please avoid the area if possible. Will update.
— Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) May 7, 2019