FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — A Clear Spring man was arrested for gun and drug-related charges Monday night after attempting to ram a patrol car during a traffic stop.

At around 10:50 p.m., a deputy with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office conducted the stop on a car with an inoperable tag light in the area of Route 15 NB and Motter Avenue in Frederick.

Johnathan Konrad Shevock, 28, of Clear Spring, appeared “extremely nervous” and could not provide the deputy with any clear information about where he was coming from or where he was going.



Courtesy: Frederick County Sheriff’s Office

The deputy requested a K9 scan of the car. When Cpl. Kretsinger and K9 partner Tigger arrived on scene, Shevock refused to exit his car, becoming “agitated and aggressive,”, police said.

Other deputies arrived on scene, and due to Shevock’s refusal, a patrol cruiser was parked in front of Shevock’s car to prevent it from moving forward.

After several attempts to unbuckle Shevock and remove him from the car, Shevock released his parking brake and began accelerating his car while trying to shift into drive. He then accelerated into the parked cruiser.

Deputies continued to struggle to restrain Shevock as he reached for his waistband, and then a deputy was able to get into the passenger side of the car and put it in park and get Shevock out of the vehicle.

Immediately after, deputies found a Glock 26 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine in his waistband.

The car was searched and the following items were seized:

1 Glock 43, loaded (in addition to the gun found on him)

1 large glass jar of marijuana, approx. 30 grams

1 plastic bag containing suspected psilocybin mushrooms

1 suspected THC wax Dab

11 white powder gel caps suspected heroin/fentanyl mix

1 metal spoon with CDS residue

1 digital scale

1 THC pen

2 cell phones

Deputies also found $1,744 on him. He was arrested and taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center Central Booking Unit on these charges: