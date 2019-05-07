



Maryland Lottery and Gaming reported the April 2019 revenues for the state’s six casinos amounted to $145,236,133.

Officials said the total is a 1.2% increase compared to April 2018 which generated $143,491,191.

A breakdown of how much each casino generated and how it compared to April 218 can be found here:

MGM National Harbor – Prince George’s County

$60,804,670 in April 2019, an increase of $3,061,170 (5.3%) from April 2018.

Live! Casino & Hotel – Anne Arundel County

$47,836,955 in April 2019, an increase of $1,035,342 (2.2%) from April 2018.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore – Baltimore City

$19,677,184 in April 2019, a decrease of $2,081,282 (-9.6%) from April 2018.

Hollywood Casino Perryville – Cecil County

$6,243,164 in April 2019, a decrease of $678,611 (-9.8%) from April 2018.

Ocean Downs Casino – Worcester County

$5,916,805 in April 2019, an increase of $371,342 (6.7%) from April 2018.

Rocky Gap Casino Resort – Allegany County

$4,757,355 in April 2019, an increase of $36,981 (0.8%) from April 2018.

Officials said $60,237,473 from the April profits will go to the State of Maryland, with $45,205,542 going to the Education Trust Fund.

Monthly casino revenues can be found on the Maryland Lottery and Gaming website.