BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five protesters were led out of Garland Hall, Johns Hopkins University’s main administration building, in handcuffs Wednesday morning.
The students were given three exterior warnings by police on the bull horn, and then the fire department cut through the locks that were chaining the administration building shut.
The dean of students read a note to the protesters that said they could leave then or face arrest. If they had left, they would be given amnesty. At least five of them chose to stay and be arrested.
Sympathetic counter-protesters outside cheered every time someone was led out. Three came out all at once, and then two more were let out individually. It’s believed to be three men and two women. University officials said two were students, two were not, and the status of the fifth person was unknown. A sixth protester took the amnesty.
Two other people sympathetic to the protesters were arrested after laying in front of the Baltimore Police Department transport vans to stop them from leaving.
8 Johns Hopkins Students Chain Themselves To Building As Police Force Protests Continue
The protest centered on the students displeasure with Hopkins organizing its own police force and contracts with ICE, the federal immigration authorities. On May 1, the students chained themselves to the steps inside of the administration building, and chained the door shut.
Hopkins and the city police decided Wednesday was the time for it to come to an end. Everything was been peaceful and orderly.