  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Police Department, Baltimore News, ice, Johns Hopkins University, private police, Student Protests


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five protesters were led out of Garland Hall, Johns Hopkins University’s main administration building, in handcuffs Wednesday morning.

The students were given three exterior warnings by police on the bull horn, and then the fire department cut through the locks that were chaining the administration building shut.

The dean of students read a note to the protesters that said they could leave then or face arrest. If they had left, they would be given amnesty. At least five of them chose to stay and be arrested.

Sympathetic counter-protesters outside cheered every time someone was led out. Three came out all at once, and then two more were let out individually. It’s believed to be three men and two women. University officials said two were students, two were not, and the status of the fifth person was unknown. A sixth protester took the amnesty.

Two other people sympathetic to the protesters were arrested after laying in front of the Baltimore Police Department transport vans to stop them from leaving.

8 Johns Hopkins Students Chain Themselves To Building As Police Force Protests Continue

The protest centered on the students displeasure with Hopkins organizing its own police force and contracts with ICE, the federal immigration authorities. On May 1, the students chained themselves to the steps inside of the administration building, and chained the door shut.

Hopkins and the city police decided Wednesday was the time for it to come to an end. Everything was been peaceful and orderly.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s