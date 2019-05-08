ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The ribbon is officially cut on the new Under Armour Omni Distribution House on Tuesday.
Gov. Larry Hogan spoke and cut the ribbon at the new location, a 1.3 million square foot distribution and warehouse at Sparrows Point in Baltimore County.
Courtesy: Gov. Larry Hogan’s Office
The new location has over 600 employees and equipment and systems to “enhance the company’s product distribution,” The governor’s office said in a release.
It is Under Armour’s fourth distribution facility in the U.S. and the second in the surrounding area of the company’s headquarters in Baltimore.
The Maryland Department of Commerce approved a $2 million conditional loan through the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund and will also fund another $2 million in real property and infrastructure improvements through the Maryland Economic Development Corporation, the release said.