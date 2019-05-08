BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works will conduct emergency overnight repairs begging on Thursday to fix a blocked sewer line at the intersection of W. Baltimore and Howard streets.
As a result of the repairs, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration will temporarily suspend the Light RailLink service between North Ave. and Camden stops beginning Thursday at 8 p.m.
Full service is expected to be restored by Friday, May 10, at 5 a.m.
“We look forward to Baltimore City DPW promptly completing these repairs, so we can restore full service quickly and minimize the impact on our riders,” MDOT MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn said.
MDOT MTA will provide a free bus bridge to transport passengers between the North Avenue and Camden Light RailLink stops while the city completes the necessary repairs.
MDOT MTA said it will continue to keep riders informed through station announcements, social media, the MDOT MTA website and its e-alert notification system.