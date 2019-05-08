



In the wake of a quintuple shooting, Mayor of Baltimore Jack Young met with neighbors in some of the city’s hardest hit areas as part of a violence reduction initiative.

Mayor Young met with neighbors in Pigtown on Wednesday as part of his violence reduction initiative.

Monica Crippen is one of several neighbors who joined Mayor Young in Pigtown in south Baltimore.

“Without them and us together there is definitely going to be no change,” Crippen said.

Mayor Young addressed plans to bring in resources to clean up the streets and crime.

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young just arrived in Pigtown for a VRI community walk @wjz pic.twitter.com/b1VpJeiNLm — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) May 8, 2019

“This crime is unreal,” Young said. “It’s unacceptable and we want to work together. We need the community, the elected leaders and the police to work together.”

In the past seven days, more than 20 people have been shot across Baltimore.

A 1- and 2-year-old were shot in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood in south Baltimore on Friday.

Police are still looking for two men in a silver Honda Accord and are offering a $15,000 reward for any information.

A case of road rage in Park Heights Tuesday left one man hospitalized with gunshot wounds to his back and leg.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that he’s committed to keeping neighborhoods across the city safe.

“We’re putting as man resources in that area, making sure officers are staying in that area,” Harrison said. “Then we’re putting officers in other specialized units into those areas on a daily basis.”

Some neighbors were surprised to see the mayor but reminded him this is the reality that they face every day.

“It’s not even safe for little kids to play anymore,” a neighbor said. “Baltimore used to be a nice place to live, now it’s terrible. Everybody has to be scared just to sit on their steps.”