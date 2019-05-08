Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Generally gray today, and sorry to say generally gray, now in the forecast, through the weekend. OUCH. There will be times of “some” sun, (as in a little here, a little there), and times when it’s just gray but not wet. However this is the hand we’ve been dealt over the next six days. Tuesday, the seventh day of the forecast, is the first day I’d applaud as OK.
With Preakness coming up a good run of weather would be nice, and time will tell. Meanwhile the cool temps, generally in the 70° range, with the exception of Friday’s 77° will help prolong what has been a very pretty Spring.
MB