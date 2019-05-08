  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Generally gray today, and sorry to say generally gray, now in the forecast, through the weekend. OUCH. There will be times of “some” sun, (as in a little here, a little there), and times when it’s just gray but not wet. However this is the hand we’ve been dealt over the next six days. Tuesday, the seventh day of the forecast, is the first day I’d applaud as OK.

With Preakness coming up a good run of weather would be nice, and time will tell. Meanwhile the cool temps, generally in the 70° range, with the exception of Friday’s 77° will help prolong what has been a very pretty Spring.

MB

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s