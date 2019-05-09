Comments
PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will join Maryland State Police and police survivor families to honor state troopers who have died in the line of duty at the annual Maryland State Police Fallen Heroes Ceremony on Friday.
The ceremony will honor the 43 state troopers who died in the line of duty, two troopers killed while on active military duty in World War II and one fallen deputy state fire marshal.
Current and retired state troopers, deputy state fire marshals and families of the Fallen Heroes will attend as well. The ceremony is at Maryland State Police Headquarters at the Fallen Heroes Memorial in Pikesville at 11 a.m. Friday morning.