BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you signed up to be a Ticketmaster Verified Fan last week, well you’re in luck.

Look for a text or email with a code to buy Hamilton tickets for the shows starting on June 25 at the Hippodrome.

Hamilton will have performances at the Hippodrome from June 25 through July 21.

There is a purchase limit of four tickets per household.

Ticket prices range from $81.50 to $189 for regular tickets and more premium seats could go for as much as $450.50.

There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details for the lottery will be announced closer to the musical’s dates.

A limited number of tickets will be available at The Hippodrome Theatre (12 N Eutaw St.) Box Office, open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

