BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you signed up to be a Ticketmaster Verified Fan last week, well you’re in luck.
Look for a text or email with a code to buy Hamilton tickets for the shows starting on June 25 at the Hippodrome.
How To Get Tickets To See ‘Hamilton’ At Baltimore’s Hippodrome
Hamilton will have performances at the Hippodrome from June 25 through July 21.
There is a purchase limit of four tickets per household.
Ticket prices range from $81.50 to $189 for regular tickets and more premium seats could go for as much as $450.50.
There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details for the lottery will be announced closer to the musical’s dates.
A limited number of tickets will be available at The Hippodrome Theatre (12 N Eutaw St.) Box Office, open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.