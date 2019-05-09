  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An auction is offering a piece of Baltimore sports history that you won’t want to miss.

The Lelands Spring 2019 Classic Auction will feature a 1914 Babe Ruth Baltimore Orioles team photo. It is the only vintage Orioles team photo known to exist.

Then an unknown 19-year-old rookie pitcher with the minor league Orioles, Ruth won 14 games by midseason before he was traded to Boston.

The photo is especially significant because only a few original images of Ruth in an Orioles uniform are known to exist.

