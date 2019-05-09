



More than 300,000 three-drawer chests sold online at a number of retailers, including Walmart and Target, are being recalled after a child died when the chest tipped over.

The Libra style 3-drawer chests are manufactured by South Shore Furniture and were sold from October 2009-July 2018 for about $60. The 3-drawer chests came in nine colors and each drawer has a metal handle. The chests are 27-and-a-half inches high, 31-and-a-quarter inches wide, and 15-and-a-half inches deep. Each chest weighs about 56 pounds.

The 3-drawer chests were sold both individually and as part of a three-piece bedroom set.

The model number is printed on a label on the back of the chest.

3-drawer chests with the model numbers listed above that end in the letter A, B, C, D or E are also included in this recall.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice, South Shore has received two reports of tip-over incidents; a two-year-old died in one of the incidents after the unanchored, empty chest tipped over. In the other incident, a child has bruises and scratches on his leg.

Customers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall, and put it in a place where a child can not access it.

South Shore is offering three recall options:

Consumers can receive a full refund with free pick-up of the Chest;

Consumers can also remove the drawer slides from one side of the Chest and receive packaging along with a prepaid shipping label from the company to mail in the drawer slides for a full refund; or

Consumers can receive a free tip-over restraint kit and can request a one-time free in-home installation of the kit.

The chests were sold in both the United States and Canada.

More information can be found on the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.