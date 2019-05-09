Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warmer airmass will move in Friday, and along with a slightly more unstable environment.
Some showers and thunderstorms may develop across the regions later in the day. We will likely reach the upper 70’s before any rain develops.
Some lingering showers are possible early Saturday, before a second batch of rain moves in overnight, and continues Sunday
Cooler air will also move in by Sunday, with highs only in the upper 50’s.
Mother’s Day may not be the best, but our moms always are! Bob Turk