Comments
WEST RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — A 22-year-old Churchton woman was killed in a crash in Anne Arundel County Friday morning.
According to police, officers responded to Muddy Creek Road near Swamp Circle Road in West River around 7:52 a.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
A Honda Fit traveling north on Muddy Creek Road lost control and crossed the double yellow line striking a Toyota Highlander head-on.
The driver of the Honda, Katherine Sofia Chicas Arias, was flown to Shock Trauma where she died from her injuries.
The driver of the Toyota, 43-year-old Kelley Ann Kaczka Brantner of West River, and her 8-year-old child were injured in the crash. They were taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries.