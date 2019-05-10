BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There were four shootings Thursday night into Friday morning in Baltimore.
The first shooting happened around 10:18 p.m. Thursday. Officers found a 40-year-old man at the hospital with a gunshot wound in his back. He was listed in stable condition.
A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was involved in a road rage incident. Officials said he was driving in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. when the suspect fired several shots at his car.
The second shooting happened around 11:21 p.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of Litchfield Ave. Officers arrived to find a 37-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.
The next two shootings happened Friday morning. The first happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of North Belnord Ave. Police found a 41-year-old man inside a vehicle. He had been shot in the arm.
Police said he refused to give officers any information about what happened.
The last shooting happened around 3:05 a.m. Officers responded of the 4800 block of Reisterstown Rd. where they found a man who had been shot in the torso.
His condition is currently unknown.
Anyone with information about these shootings should contact police.