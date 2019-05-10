  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bald eagles, bald eagles killed, Baltimore News, Larry Hogan, Local TV, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Hogan is weighing in on a new advisory after seven bald eagles and a great horned owl were poisoned to death.

Investigators said the birds were found dead on the Eastern Shore after eating a pesticide that’s been banned in the U.S. since the early ’90s.

Governor Hogan said his administration is taking this seriously and doing everything they can to prevent further damage to the ecosystem and bald eagle population.

Officials think the main targets of the poisonings are foxes and raccoons, but after those animals die — eagles eat off of them and ingest the poison themselves.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s