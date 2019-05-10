Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Hogan is weighing in on a new advisory after seven bald eagles and a great horned owl were poisoned to death.
Investigators said the birds were found dead on the Eastern Shore after eating a pesticide that’s been banned in the U.S. since the early ’90s.
Governor Hogan said his administration is taking this seriously and doing everything they can to prevent further damage to the ecosystem and bald eagle population.
Officials think the main targets of the poisonings are foxes and raccoons, but after those animals die — eagles eat off of them and ingest the poison themselves.