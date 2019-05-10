Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fifth measles case has been reported in Maryland, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The case has been confirmed from a person in northwest Baltimore.
Public health officials said that the cases of measles have recently been identified in Maryland, and have been localized to a small geographic area within zip codes 21208, 21209 and 21215.
