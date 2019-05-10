Filed Under:Local TV, measles, Talkers Baltimore News


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fifth measles case has been reported in Maryland, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

The case has been confirmed from a person in northwest Baltimore.

Public health officials said that the cases of measles have recently been identified in Maryland, and have been localized to a small geographic area within zip codes 21208, 21209 and 21215.

This story is developing. Continue to stay with WJZ for the latest. 

 

