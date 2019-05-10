BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’ve always wanted to visit a horse farm, Saturday is your chance.

The Maryland Horse Breeders Association is sponsoring tours at 13 farms in five Maryland counties. The tours are free and highlight the group’s 90th anniversary.

“This is a family owned and operated farm,” said Michael Harrison, owner of Willowdale Farm and president of the Maryland Horse Breeders Association. “We board and raise thoroughbreds and race them as well. We also have beef cattle and we have a soon to be opened farm brewery that we’re very excited about. It’s a 188-acre farm.”

Kim McCubbin is the manager of Willowdale Farm. She’s been around horses all of her life.

“I grew up with it, my father was a jockey and trained racehorses,” McCubbin said. “My grandfather trained racehorses and my mother was involved with show horses. Being around horses is like therapy. If you have a bad day these guys just brighten the day up. They just want attention and love. It’s a good feeling.”

The tours will take place in Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick and Harford Counties.

“You can walk around and see what it’s all about,” Harrison said. “See some horses, see some mommies and babies. Mother’s Day is the next day, so come on out.”

Willowdale will also feature its soon to be opened brewery called Farmacy Brewing.

“Small samples, we can’t sell anything yet but we have a couple of different beers for people to try,” said Justin Harrison of Farmacy Brewing.

McCubbin said people will see a little bit of everything on the tours.

“They’ll see mucking stalls, the mares and foals interacting,” she said. “Seeing young horses, agricultural life, there’s a lot of the horse world that people don’t see what’s behind everyday life.”

The Maryland Horsebreeders Association is celebrating its 90th anniversary. The tours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.