BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warmer afternoon as we reached 82 for a few moments until a line of showers cooled us back to 69 by 5 p.m.
A cool front has crossed into the region late tonight and has created a line of brief heavy showers and some thundershowers as well.
Some locations have received heavy downpours, which has prompted a flood warning until 4 a.m. for portions of the city, and adjacent Baltimore County.
Tomorrow will dry out for a while before more rain develops later in the day, and continues into Sunday, along with cool temperatures.
Try to have a nice weekend, and don’t forget your mom! Bob Turk