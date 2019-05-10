Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A warmer afternoon as we reached 82 for a few moments until a line of showers cooled us back to 69 by 5 p.m.

A cool front has crossed into the region late tonight and has created a line of brief heavy showers and some thundershowers as well.

Some locations have received heavy downpours, which has prompted a flood warning until 4 a.m. for portions of the city, and adjacent Baltimore County.

Tomorrow will dry out for a while before more rain develops later in the day, and continues into Sunday, along with cool temperatures.

Try to have a nice weekend, and don’t forget your mom! Bob Turk

