TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced that three Baltimore County Public Schools students are among the 2,500 high school seniors who have won single payment $2,500 scholarships sponsored by the corporation.
The honored students are:
- Daniel J. Li, Catonsville High School
- Anna C. Boland, Dulaney Valley High School
- Timothy W. Mahoney, Hereford High School
The National Merit Scholarship Program was established in 1955 to honor scholastically talented American youth.
It is conducted by National Merit Scholarship Corporation, a non-profit organization that operates without government assistance.
By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,600 National Merit Scholar Finalists will have won National Merit Scholarship Awards worth more than $31 million.
In addition to the just-announced National Merit $2,500 Scholarships and previously-announced corporate-sponsored scholarships, the college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards will be announced on June 5 and July 15.