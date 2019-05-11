  • WJZ 13On Air

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police have charged a Columbia man in connection to a homicide and assault of a couple in an apartment in early May.

Wilson Orellana-Lemus, 22, of Tamebird Court in Columbia, Maryland, is charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, first degree burglary, home invasion and theft.

Howard County Police were called to an apartment in the 8800 block of Spiral Cut after family members asked for a check on the residents’ welfare on May 5, and found a woman deceased and a man significantly injured.

The victim, 36-year-old Amanda Harris, was pronounced dead at the scene.

James Webb, 42, was transported to Shock Trauma and remains in critical condition. Both victims’ injuries were a result of blunt force trauma.

Through investigation, detectives developed Orellana-Lemus as a suspect. Police believe he entered the apartment through an unsecured window and assaulted both residents with a baseball bat before stealing Harris’ jewelry and a cell phone.

It does not appear he knew either of the victims.

Orellana-Lemus was taken into custody Saturday morning and is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

This investigation is going.

