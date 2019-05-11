



Look what you made Taylor Swift do, Arya Stark.

Swift has revealed in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly that her “Reputation” album was influenced by her love of “Game of Thrones.”

Here’s the deal: According to the singer, she started binge-watching the hit HBO series in 2016 (HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company).

“So much of my imagination was spent on Game of Thrones,” Swift said. “At the time, I was making ‘Reputation’ and I didn’t talk about it in interviews, so I didn’t reveal that a lot of the songs were influenced by the show.”

Clearly part of the reason the old Taylor couldn’t get to the phone was because she was busy studying the warfare of “Game of Thrones.”

It’s not hard to believe given that the songs on “Reputation” feature love and vengeance: themes central to the series.

“These songs were half based on what I was going through, but seeing them through a Game of Thrones filter,” Swift said. “‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is literally Arya Stark’s kill list.”

And that’s not all.

“‘King of My Heart’ was influenced by Khal Drogo and Daenerys,” Swift said. “It’s even got this post-hook of drums — I wanted them to sound like Dothraki drums.”

How freaking cool is that?

The pop star was late to the “Winter is coming” game but said it wasn’t difficult for her to avoid spoilers.

“I can avoid pretty much any information,” she said. “For a couple years, every time I’d see my name in print, I’d throw the phone. If you can avoid your own presence, spoilers [are] easy.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.