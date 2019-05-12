  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in East Baltimore that injured one man earlier Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of E. Chase Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm and back.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

