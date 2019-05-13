  • WJZ 13On Air

By Mike Schuh
Baltimore, Baltimore Fire Department, Baltimore News, Fatal Fire, Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Monday morning in Northwest Baltimore. The blaze killed one person and injured another.

The fire was located on West Coldspring Lane. Officials said it broke out around 1:45 a.m.

Rescuers said when they got inside they found one person who told them that five more were trapped.

Crews found the others and two were sent to the hospital, but the fire department said one of the victims died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

