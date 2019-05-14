  • WJZ 13On Air

ROSEDALE, MD. (WJZ) — A brewing company in Rosedale is about to release a beer called “Dad Bod” right before Father’s Day.

The beer will be in 16 oz can 4-packs and features a “Dad Bod” graphic on the can with hot dogs, beer, mowers, grills and a TV remote sticking out of the picket on the can- along with a hairy belly peeking out at the bottom of the can.

Photo Credit: DuClaw Brewing Company

The double IPA is gold in color, 8.5% ABV, medium-bodied and juicy with a “hop-forward mix of floral and tropical fruits accented by notes of tangerine,”

“Some call it the most unintimidating double IPA ever,” DuClaw said in a release Tuesday.

The beer will hit shelves locally in Maryland by the end of May. It debuts with “Sour Me Carolina” made with cherries, cranberries and Carolina Reaper peppers, as well as a pastry stout made with Vietnamese coffee.

It will also be distributed in about 18 states and D.C., the brewing company said.

