



For the second year in a row, Joe Flacco has to deal with having a rookie quarterback on his team, and for the second year in a row, it doesn’t sound like Flacco hasunder his wing.

After watching the Ravens draft his eventual replacement last year (Lamar Jackson), Flacco might have been feeling a little déjà vu during this year’s draft and that’s because the Broncos also selected a quarterback in the form of Drew Lock.

Although Flacco and Lock will be sharing the same quarterback room in Denver, don’t look for the former Super Bowl MVP to be mentoring Lock. Instead, Flacco said he has more important things to focus on in Denver, like winning games.

“I got so many things to worry about,” Flacco said, via NFL.com. “I’m trying to go out there and play good football. I’m trying to go out there and play the best football of my life. As far as a time constraint and all stuff, I’m not worried about developing guys or any of that. That is what it is, and like I said, I hope he does develop. But I don’t look at that as my job. My job is to go win football games for this football team.”

