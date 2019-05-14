BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo welcomes 21-year-old Alex the chimpanzee!
Alex joins the zoo from the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend, Indiana.
Alex arrived in early April and just completed his standard 30-day quarantine, the Zoo said.
Last week, Alex began one-on-one introductions with the other troop chimpanzees of 11, including three males and eight females ranging from 12 to 47-years-old.
“Alex came from a very small troop in Indiana. He lived there with two females,” said Pam Carter, Chimpanzee Forest Area Manager at the Zoo. “Since The Maryland Zoo has a much larger, dynamic troop, his introduction process will be strategic and unhurried. We monitor behaviors and reactions very closely. Our hope is that over time he’ll grow confident and comfortable around everyone, and settle into the troop.”
Chimpanzees are classified as endangered on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s Red List.