BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland made $64 million from speeding motorists this year, thanks to speeding cameras.
According to Triple-A, 1.5 million people paid speeding tickets during the fiscal year.
The City of Baltimore collected $9.6 million in revenue from the speed cameras.
Drivers who speed in a school or work zone are sent a $40 ticket.
School zone speed cameras operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Work zone speed cameras are in use 24/7.
The rea$on$ citie$ & $tate$ u$e ticket camera$ are obviou$ to mo$t ob$erver$, and tho$e rea$on$ do NOT include safety. How many kids are usually in school zones at 6:30 AM? ZERO. How many workers are in work zones when they are inactive? ZERO. What are the reasons to operate the cameras at those times? $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$.
James C. Walker, National Motorists Association