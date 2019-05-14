  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) softball team has stormed into the NCAA Tournament.

The Retrievers pulled off a string of late-season upsets to get an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time in over a decade.

UMBC will prepare for a trip to Norman, Oklahoma, for the Oklahoma Regional where they will face the No. 1 seeded Oklahoma Sooners.

UMBC is known for its upset magic after its historic win over No. 1 seeded Virginia in the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

The UMBC softball team now has a shot to top a No. 1 seeded team in the NCAA Tournament, too.

