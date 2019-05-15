



It’s almost Preakness weekend at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event, how to get there and more.

What is Preakness?

It’s the second race of a series of horse races for the Triple Crown. The first is the Kentucky Derby and the last is the Belmont Stakes. The event takes place at 10:30 a.m. on May 18, 2019 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. On May 17, Pimlico hosts Black-Eyed Susan Day.

Revelers normally celebrate and watch the race from the infield. Here’s where you can buy tickets.

How to get to Preakness:

Of course Uber and Lyft are always options, but if you’d rather take public transportation here’s some information on how to get there.

LOCAL BUS – LocalLink buses 30, 31, 34, 85, 91 and 94 all stop near the track. The fare is $1.80 one-way and $4.20 for a Day Pass.

LIGHT RAILLINK – Take Light RailLink service to the Cold Spring Lane stop. Then, take the connecting shuttle bus to Pimlico. Shuttle bus service begins at 8 a.m. and return service ends two hours after the Preakness race. A $4.20 Day Pass is required.

METRO SUBWAYLINK – Take Metro SubwayLink to the Rogers Avenue Station. Then, take the connecting shuttle bus to the track. Shuttle bus service begins at 8 a.m. and return service ends two hours after the Preakness race. A $4.20 Day Pass is required.

What is prohibited at Preakness?

You cannot bring any outside food of any kind through the gates. There was a food ban last year, but it only extended to the infield. This year, the ban includes the grandstand.

Other new prohibited items this year include frisbees and drones.

Pimlico Officials Ban Food, Other Items For Preakness Attendees

Schedule of Events:

Preakness fans can celebrate the Preakness Stakes with a week of interactive activities for all ages, including drink specials, pee wee races for children and more.

Race to Preakness Happy Hour at Center Plaza

Monday, May 13 – Thursday, May 17 from 5pm – 8pm at the Center Plaza at 110 W. Fayette Street

The event will have live music, drink specials, a crab derby race, fun games and surprises in Center Plaza throughout the week.

The events are produced in partnership with Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

Monday, May 13

J Pope and the HearNow, hip-hop Featuring Game Night



Tuesday, May 14

June Star, Americana Featuring Hospitality Industry Night



Wednesday, May 15

Jah Works, reggae Featuring Lexington Market Crab Derby Race



Thursday, May 16

DJ Impulse Featuring The Night Brunch, a Baltimore brunch event





Race to Preakness Lunchtime Happenings

Lunchtime happenings will go from Wednesday, May 15 to Friday, May 17

Downtown lunch-goers can join in the festivities by enjoying live music, fun games, races in some of downtown’s squares and plazas as they grab a bite to eat all in celebration of Preakness. The events are produced in partnership with Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore and Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

Where you can go:

Harbor Market

McKeldin Square at 101 E. Pratt Street

Wednesday, May 15 and Friday, May 17

11am – 2pm

Pratt Street Market

Transamerica Plaza at 100 Light Street

Thursday, May 16

11am – 2pm

Pee Wee Preakness

Wednesday, May 15 from 11am – 1pm. at Patterson Park at Eastern and Linwood avenues

Young jockeys compete on bouncy balls and in sacks for the Pee Wee Crown of racing.

Performances by Baltimore Hoop Love and One-Step MagiCompany, hands-on crafts and more activities are planned for an afternoon of fun in the park.

The event is produced in partnership with Baltimore City Recreation and Parks.

Race to Preakness Inner Harbor Party & Fireworks Finale Presented by Maryland Jockey Club

Friday, May 17 from 5pm – 9pm at West Shore Park at 401 Light Street

The night before the 144th running of the Preakness Stakes is hot with music, dancing, food, drinks, drone racing, games and a spectacular fireworks finale by Pyrotecnico.

Party-goers can enjoy the alternative music of Super City, the Latin sounds of Zakke, and the soulful sounds of Funsho from “The Voice” television show.

The 144th running of the Preakness Stakes will be Saturday, May 18.