Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Repeat after us: How about them Os? [How ’bout dem Ooooos?]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Repeat after us: How about them Os? [How ’bout dem Ooooos?]
Can I get a glass of water? [Can I get a glass of wooder?]
Look in the mirror. [Look in the mere]
Hon, if you’ve got the Baltimorean accent, it’s among the sexiest in the nation.
In a survey run by travel company Big 7 across its 1.5 million social media followers, the Baltimore accent was ranked 18 out of 50.
The Virginia Piedmont accent ranked 19th.
Philadelphia’s accent ranked 8th sexiest on the list. Pennsylvania Dutch came in at number 41 on the list. And Pittsburgh ranked 43rd out of 50.