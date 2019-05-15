Comments
DAMASCUS, Md. (WJZ) — Officials at Damascus High School said there were no adults watching when four J.V. football players allegedly raped some of their teammates.
Montgomery County Schools has completed its investigation into what happened. The superintendent said the boy’s locker room was without supervision for 25 minutes each day.
He said major changes are coming, including staff changes in the J.V. football coaching staff and a new athletic director.
The school system has also hired an outside law firm to look into policies at the school.
Their investigation should be wrapped up by next month.