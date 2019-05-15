  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alleged Hazing, Alleged Rape, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Damascus High School, Hazing, Local TV, Maryland News, Montgomery County Public Schools, Talkers


DAMASCUS, Md. (WJZ) — Officials at Damascus High School said there were no adults watching when four J.V. football players allegedly raped some of their teammates.

Montgomery County Schools has completed its investigation into what happened. The superintendent said the boy’s locker room was without supervision for 25 minutes each day.

RELATED COVERAGE: 

He said major changes are coming, including staff changes in the J.V. football coaching staff and a new athletic director.

The school system has also hired an outside law firm to look into policies at the school.

Their investigation should be wrapped up by next month.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s