TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a call came in for a carjacking Wednesday morning in Towson.
According to police, officers responded to the 8700 block of Mylander Lane around 9 a.m. That’s where a person told them that a suspect approached them and stole their vehicle.
Officers later located the car at Towson overlook. Witnesses said they saw a person flee from the vehicle.
Police have since taken someone into custody. The investigation remains fluid.
People in the area reported seeing a large police presence and hearing a helicopter overhead.
No schools were impacted by activity.