BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thirteen horses are now entered to run in The Preakness after Everfast was registered Wednesday.

Some of the horses in the race made their arrival at Pimlico Wednesday afternoon, including Bourbon War and Improbable.

The post positions for The 144th running of the Preakness Stakes were also announced.

Here’s how they will line up on Saturday:

  1. War Of Will
  2. Bourbon War
  3. Warrior’s Charge
  4. Improbable
  5. Owendale
  6. Market King
  7. Alwaysmining
  8. Signalman
  9. Bodexpress
  10. Everfast
  11. Laughing Fox
  12. Anotherwistafate
  13. Win Win Win

