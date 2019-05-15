Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thirteen horses are now entered to run in The Preakness after Everfast was registered Wednesday.
Some of the horses in the race made their arrival at Pimlico Wednesday afternoon, including Bourbon War and Improbable.
The post positions for The 144th running of the Preakness Stakes were also announced.
Here’s how they will line up on Saturday:
- War Of Will
- Bourbon War
- Warrior’s Charge
- Improbable
- Owendale
- Market King
- Alwaysmining
- Signalman
- Bodexpress
- Everfast
- Laughing Fox
- Anotherwistafate
- Win Win Win