



The City of Baltimore remains locked in a cyber battle with hackers.

A computer virus has taken down much of the city government online system.

A cybersecurity researcher told WJZ his team uncovered a Twitter account that claims to show documents and passwords gleaned from the ongoing attack.

Eric Sifford, a security researcher with Armor, shared a photo with WJZ — purportedly from the hackers that demanded money.

“Their motive clearly seems to be money,” Sifford said. “Right now, I don’t think they’ve gotten any money.”

Cloud security firm Armor shared this redacted image with WJZ of a Twitter post that claims to show Baltimore government passwords and docs. It’s unclear if it’s from the hackers demanding money—but it’s someone taunting city leaders. @wjz pic.twitter.com/vcTm1QCjF7 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 15, 2019

Sifford said that the tweet was, “designed to get the attention of Baltimore City officials.”

“They want them to pay attention to the demands,” Sifford said.

This is the ransomware demand. It threatens that after 10 days, Baltimore won’t get its data back. Armor says there have been no transactions to the hacker’s bitcoin wallets. @wjz pic.twitter.com/qRIj84Bjb0 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 15, 2019

The demand reads in part, “We’ve been watching you for days, and we’ve worked on your systems to gain full access to your company and bypass all of your protections.”

The hackers said the city would not be able to access its data if it did not pay 13 bitcoins within 10 days. That’s just under $106,000.

The note said the amount would increase by $10,000 a day after the fourth day.

The hackers warned against notifying the FBI, “We won’t talk more. All we know is money! Hurry up! Tik Tak, Tik Tak, Tik Tak!”

When asked, city leaders declined to comment on whether or not they knew of Sifford’s recent revelations.

“We’re not going to address or discuss in any way the ransom demanded,” Baltimore City Solicitor Andre Davis said.

Officials also wouldn’t say whether or not they had any emergency or recovery plans in place.

“We will be back online more safely and securely than we were before,” Frank Johnson, Baltimore City CIO, said.

City emails, online payments and real estate transactions have all stopped as the cyber attack continues.

“Whether it’s a $1,000 shell of a row house to a $50 million office building; without the ability to search title, without the ability to get water bills and without the ability to get lien certificates, we don’t have the ability to get any of those right now,” Bob Flynn, of In-House Title Co., said.

Officials tried to assure the public that it’s an all hands on deck effort, but many city services will remain offline for several more days.

“We’re looking at late next week, but, obviously, there are no guarantees,” Henry Raymond, Director of Finance, said. “It depends on what we find as we try to gain access to the databases.”

City leaders say they hope to have access to systems so people can complete home transactions by late next week; working 24/7 on ransomeware attack; city solicitor says he’s working “hand in glove” with the FBI to find perpetrator @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 15, 2019

To an extent, the hack is also affecting police work. City Police said Citiwatch Cameras and Shotspotter technology are still functional, but individual districts are having trouble seeing the cameras.

Mayor Jack Young said the City of Baltimore is doing everything it can.

“The commissioner told me everything was up and running, so we need to identify those districts that are happening because we’re unaware of that,” Young said.

The city’s property tax bills are due out in July. Officials hope to issue those without any impact.

Billing for water, however, remains paper only.

Armor told WJZ they recommend these tips to a avoid a ransomware attack: