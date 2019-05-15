BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A perfect afternoon with a high of 75 which is just one degree above our normal for May 15.

Bright blue skies were around the majority of the day as well.

Tonight, some clouds will approach and a very slight risk of a shower by morning is possible.

Tomorrow will end up again a very pleasant day with a good amount of sun and mild temperatures.

For Friday, another front will approach, along with increasing clouds. Some late day shower or thunderstorm activity is possible.

Highs will be warm again with areas reaching 80 degrees.

That front may stall over the area for Saturday, which may just have enough instability to create a popup shower or a thundershower at some point during the day.

It should still be warm again, with a high of about 80.

This may possibly create a slight risk of a shower on the Preakness, although computer models differ on the coverage and scope of the possibility.

We will have more on that by tomorrow and of course by Friday.

Stay tuned! Bob Turk.